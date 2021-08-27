CARELESS DRIVING
Chaz Smith, $75.
CIGARETTES, CIGARS TO MINORS
Terry Cox, $50.
DAMAGE TO PROPERTY
Ronnie Helton, $200.
Jacob Williams, $300.
DEFECTIVE VEHICLE
Mariyanna Cruse, $100.
Virgil Peterson, $75.
Levi Chance, $100.
Isabela Cdebaca, $100.
Daniel Bucher, $100.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Christopher Gann, $100.
Shannon Burgess, $50.
Richard Mooney, $100.
Richard Mooney, $150.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Timothy Fetters, two years of probation.
Herbert Thomas, $300.
Chaz Smith, two years of probation.
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED
Sara Gonzalez, $150.
Sara Gonzalez, $200.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Sara Gonzalez, $100.
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Sara Gonzalez, $60.50.
Mary Fisher, $50.
Mary Fisher, $50.
Donald Holland, $60.50.
Jadan Heitman, $60.50.
Ryan Dilley, $60.50.
Shawnna Kerns, $60.50.
Jamie Barnes, $60.50.
Erica Gates, $60.50.
Taran Clark, $60.50.
Taran Clark, $60.50.
FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
Daniel Sambrano, $60.50.
Connie Robinson, $75.
David McGinnis, $75.
Christopher Gann, $75.
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE
Philip Lenz, $75.
Jonnie Eggman, $75.
IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/CERTIFICATE
Jonatan Garcia, $50.50.
Ryan Dilley, $50.50.
METHOD OF DISPLAYING LICENSE PLATE
Lisa McClellan, $65.50.
Isabella Fuller, $50.50.
OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED
Nathaniel Lewis Jr., $60.50.
Taran Clark, $60.50.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS
Sara Gonzalez, $150.
Taran Clark, $150.
SPEEDING
Haylee Lane, $70.50.
Lauren Egarta, $100.50.
Ryan Dilley, $60.50.
Jacob Long, $60.50.
Cody Williams, $50.50.
Gloria Johnson, $60.50.
Jason Stanton, $70.50.
Nathan Walts, $70.50.
Amber Wooten, $60.50.
Alisha Simonin, $50.50.
Daniel Kluver, $60.50.
Titus McCoy, $100.50.
Kelly Dalbey, $100.50.
Dalton Briner, $60.50.
Hilary Holt, $60.50.
STEALING
Mary Fisher, $150.
STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS
John Schubert, $75.
Neal St. Cyr, $75.
Cathalean Wykert-Coats, $75.
Rejeana Burton, $75.
TRESPASSING
Richard Mooney, $50.
Michael Knapp, $50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.