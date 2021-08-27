Placeholder Court gavel

CARELESS DRIVING

Chaz Smith, $75.

CIGARETTES, CIGARS TO MINORS

Terry Cox, $50.

DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Ronnie Helton, $200.

Jacob Williams, $300.

DEFECTIVE VEHICLE

Mariyanna Cruse, $100.

Virgil Peterson, $75.

Levi Chance, $100.

Isabela Cdebaca, $100.

Daniel Bucher, $100.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Christopher Gann, $100.

Shannon Burgess, $50.

Richard Mooney, $100.

Richard Mooney, $150.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Timothy Fetters, two years of probation.

Herbert Thomas, $300.

Chaz Smith, two years of probation.

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

Sara Gonzalez, $150.

Sara Gonzalez, $200.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Sara Gonzalez, $100.

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Sara Gonzalez, $60.50.

Mary Fisher, $50.

Mary Fisher, $50.

Donald Holland, $60.50.

Jadan Heitman, $60.50.

Ryan Dilley, $60.50.

Shawnna Kerns, $60.50.

Jamie Barnes, $60.50.

Erica Gates, $60.50.

Taran Clark, $60.50.

Taran Clark, $60.50.

FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

Daniel Sambrano, $60.50.

Connie Robinson, $75.

David McGinnis, $75.

Christopher Gann, $75.

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE

Philip Lenz, $75.

Jonnie Eggman, $75.

IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/CERTIFICATE

Jonatan Garcia, $50.50.

Ryan Dilley, $50.50.

METHOD OF DISPLAYING LICENSE PLATE

Lisa McClellan, $65.50.

Isabella Fuller, $50.50.

OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED

Nathaniel Lewis Jr., $60.50.

Taran Clark, $60.50.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Sara Gonzalez, $150.

Taran Clark, $150.

SPEEDING

Haylee Lane, $70.50.

Lauren Egarta, $100.50.

Ryan Dilley, $60.50.

Jacob Long, $60.50.

Cody Williams, $50.50.

Gloria Johnson, $60.50.

Jason Stanton, $70.50.

Nathan Walts, $70.50.

Amber Wooten, $60.50.

Alisha Simonin, $50.50.

Daniel Kluver, $60.50.

Titus McCoy, $100.50.

Kelly Dalbey, $100.50.

Dalton Briner, $60.50.

Hilary Holt, $60.50.

STEALING

Mary Fisher, $150.

STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS

John Schubert, $75.

Neal St. Cyr, $75.

Cathalean Wykert-Coats, $75.

Rejeana Burton, $75.

TRESPASSING

Richard Mooney, $50.

Michael Knapp, $50.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.