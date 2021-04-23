CARELESS DRIVING Tony Guthrie, $75. DECECTIVE VEHICLE
Kyle Loehnig, $100.
Kyle Loehnig, $150.
Teresa Lettmon, $100.
Tanisha Coats, $75.
Zachary Bennett, $75.
Thomas Stewart, $170.
Travis Majewski, $100.
Blake George, $100.
Joshua Stewart, $150.
Tyler Kincaid, $150.
Charlize Broaden, $150.
Jesse Droz, $100.
Karissa Lovekamp, $90.
Angela Bennett, $120.
Ali Howat, $190.
Brenna Clarey, $100.
Douglas Roque, $50.50.
Lucas Scheib, $175.
Quinten Fuson, $120.
Karen Patterson, $75.
Joshua Bunch, $100.
Andrew Thomas, $75.
Ryan Kolbe, $100.
Rande Brant, $75.
Jadon Walker, $75.
Patricia Dunn, $190.
April Jeffers, $75.
April Jeffers, $75.
Chelsey Cook, $150.
Miles Morris, $190.
Elizabeth Ashworth, $100.
James Henderson II, $150.
Rhys Kurtz, $100.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Dakota Meeks, $100.
Nicholas Minear Jr., $50.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Blake George, two years of probation.
Travis Majewski, two years of probation.
Tyler Kincaid, two years of probation.
Chelsey Cook, two years of probation.
Tyler Klamert, two years of probation.
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED
Billy Jacobs, $200.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Dakota Meeks, $100.
Alex Funk, $200.
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Margaret Miller, $60.50.
Billy Jacobs, $60.50.
John Aisek, $60.50.
Andre Hornbuckle, $60.50.
Yakie Greene, $60.50.
Gabriel Javellana, $60.50.
Shawn Fanning, $60.50.
Mariah Grippando, $60.50.
Regina Williams, $60.50.
Carly Jo Whitsell, $60.50.
Misty Larison, $60.50.
Larry Hollingshead, $60.50.
Terry Bulla Jr., $60.50.
Jonathan Sauter, $60.50.
Tavan Payne, $60.50.
Jeremy Moser, $60.50.
John Reynolds, $60.50.
Ariel Penland, $60.50.
Tracy Johnson, $60.50.
Encarnacion Ralios Alonzo, $60.50.
Damon Rash, $50.
Chad Bolinger, $60.50.
Lawrence Wesp, $60.50.
Madison Foster, $60.50.
FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
Mary Sleeper-Prewedo, $75.
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE
Sarah Duin, $75.
IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE
Tracy Waller, $50.50.
Tina Mack, $50.50.
Susie Swinney, $50.50.
Jeremy Moser, $50.50.
Rita McCravey, $50.50.
LEFT TURN CREATING HAZARD
Sarah Hardie, $75.
OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED
Mario Rodriguez, $60.50.
Encarnacion Ralios Alonzo, $60.50.
Artemio Pop Matias, $60.50.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS
Dylan Rust, $150.
SPEEDING
Madison Foster, $50.50.
Coleone Bryant, $60.50.
Robert Gill, $60.50.
Gabriel Javellana, $70.50.
John Woosley Jr., $70.50.
Regina Williams, $70.50.
Nicki Carlson, $100.50.
Esther Hadsall, $100.50.
Brooke Kissel, $155.50.
Jasmine Orduno, $155.50.
James Jarrett, $60.50.
Khristopher Rowland, $70.50.
Matthew Johnson, $70.50.
Dakota Guyer, $100.50.
Bryce McClurg, $50.50.
Jackson Howery, $60.50.
Darshan Rajaskekar, $60.50.
Trevor Binder, $60.50.
Conner Cross, $70.50.
Luke Armstrong, $70.50.
Anastasia McDowell, $100.50.
Krystal Bowen, $50.50.
Briana Finch, $70.50.
Leah Harvey, $70.50.
STEALING
Sean Evans, $300.
STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS
Lora Hughes, $75.
Billy Jacobs, $75.
TRESPASSING
Stephanie Gomez-Prince, $50.
Richard Gibson III, $50.
TURNS AT INTERSECTIONS
Rebeccah White, $75.
YIELDING
Margaret Miller, $75.
