NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER SUMMARY - WEEK ENDING 11/20/2020
RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 321,900 45,400 9,800 377,100
Last Week: 305,300 75,100 10,400 390,800
Year Ago: 323,900 40,700 21,000 385,600
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven, depending on the day of the week the auction occurred. Early week sales of calves and yearling were steady to 3.00 higher, while those later in the week were steady to 4.00 lower. Local auctions see a wide variation of type and kind coming to town this time of year and runs the gamut from thinner, harder yearling type to fleshy, bawling calves on their first trip off the cow-calf producers farm or ranch. Many ranchers have now had time to have calves on a vaccination and weaning protocol for 45-60 days; the ideal time that backgrounders want them to be able to turn out and not have any health problems. Demand for the week was moderate to good. There are some areas that have enough wheat to turn out some grazers after the moisture received 3 or 4 weeks ago. Weakness in the CME Cattle Complex on Wednesday and Thursday this week erased all the bullishness of the previous week. Feeder Cattle futures took the brunt of the hit this week, retracing back to levels from two weeks ago. Sharp upticks in Daily Boxed Beef prices this week caught many observers off-guard with the Rib meats leading the charge on the way up. The Rib composite primal value was at 356.62 just two short months ago. Today's value was 477.30, over 50.00 more than last Friday. Wholesalers and retailers have continued to buy beef out front to cover their customer's needs moving towards the Christmas holiday season. Demand for beef continues to be strong as families have gotten to know each other more around the dinner table in the last eight months. Cattle on Feed today reported On feed at 101% of a year ago; Placements 89% and Marketings 100%. This is the highest November 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. Negotiated cash cattle trading this week was reported steady at 110.00 in the Southern Plains, while dressed sales in Nebraska were also reported steady at 172.00. This afternoon's Choice boxed beef was reported at 238.35, 12.37 higher than last Friday's close. Select cutout was reported at 214.98, 5.52 higher than last Friday's close. In the last three weeks, Choice boxed beef was 30.25 higher and Select cutouts were 23.74 higher. Estimated cattle slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at a 665K, 12K more than last week, and 3K less than last year. Auction volume this week included 40% weighing over 600 lbs and 41% heifers