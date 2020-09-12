MONDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.
4 p.m. — Special council meeting, City Hall, Council chamber. Item to be discussed: Matters pertaining to hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting an employee by a public governmental body when personal information about the employee is discussed or recorded.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.
10:30 a.m. — Meet with Rodney Hummer of Northwest Health, commissioners’ office.
3 p.m. — Senior Citizen Foundation Inc. Board, Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.
Noon — Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Citizens Crime Advisory Subcommittee, Bartlett Center.
2 p.m. — Administrative Violation Review Board, City Hall, fourth-floor conference room.
4 p.m. — Police Pension Board, City Hall, first-floor conference room.
THURSDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.
FRIDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.
10 a.m. — Meet with Missouri Western State University Interim President Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, commissioners’ office.