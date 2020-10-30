MONDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.
4 p.m. — Special council meeting, City Hall, Council Chamber. Item to be discussed: Matters pertaining to legal actions, causes of action or litigation involving a public governmental body & any confidential or privileged communications between a public governmental body or its representatives and its attorneys, including attorney work product.
4:30 p.m. — Council work session, City Hall, Council Chamber. Item to be discussed: 1) Litter.
5:30 p.m. — City Council, City Hall, third-floor Council Chamber.
TUESDAY
WEDNESDAY
THURSDAY
3 p.m. — Personnel Board, City Hall, Council Chamber.
FRIDAY
