MONDAY

9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.

11:30 a.m. — Museum Oversight Board, St. Joseph Museums, 3406 Frederick Ave.

1 p.m. — Land Bank Board, City Hall, Council Chamber.

4 p.m. — Council work session, City Hall, Council Chamber. Items to be discussed: 1) Conversion therapy; and 2) Mediation assistance for public accommodation.

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

