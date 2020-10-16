MONDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.
4 p.m. — Council work session, City Hall, Council Chamber. Item to be discussed: Plante & Moran PLLC report on Management Assessment Services.
5:30 p.m. — City Council, City Hall, third-floor Council Chamber.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.
3 p.m. — Senior Citizens Foundation Inc. Board, Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.
5:30 p.m. — Human Rights Commission, City Hall, fourth-floor conference room.
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.
4 p.m. — Police Pension Board, City Hall, first-floor conference room.
THURSDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Tourism Board, 911 Frederick Ave.
7 p.m. — Planning Commission, City Hall, Council Chamber.
FRIDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.