MONDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.
11:30 a.m. — Museum Oversight Board, St. Joseph Museums.
4 p.m. — Council work session, City Hall, Council Chamber.
5:30 p.m. — City Council, City Hall, third-floor Council Chamber.
TUESDAY
3 p.m. — Senior Citizen Foundation Inc. Board, Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.
4 p.m. — Zoning Board of Adjustment, City Hall, Council Chamber.
6 p.m. — Human Rights Commission, City Hall, Council Chamber.
WEDNESDAY
4 p.m. — Police Pension Board, City Hall, first-floor conference room
5:30 p.m. — Downtown Review Board, City Hall, Council Chamber.
THURSDAY
6 p.m. — Planning Commission work session, City Hall, Council Chamber.
7 p.m. — Planning Commission, City Hall, Council Chamber.
FRIDAY
