MONDAY

9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.

11:30 a.m. — Museum Oversight Board, St. Joseph Museums.

4 p.m. — Council work session, City Hall, Council Chamber.

5:30 p.m. — City Council, City Hall, third-floor Council Chamber.

TUESDAY

3 p.m. — Senior Citizen Foundation Inc. Board, Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.

4 p.m. — Zoning Board of Adjustment, City Hall, Council Chamber.

6 p.m. — Human Rights Commission, City Hall, Council Chamber.

WEDNESDAY

4 p.m. — Police Pension Board, City Hall, first-floor conference room

5:30 p.m. — Downtown Review Board, City Hall, Council Chamber.

THURSDAY

6 p.m. — Planning Commission work session, City Hall, Council Chamber.

7 p.m. — Planning Commission, City Hall, Council Chamber.

FRIDAY

