MONDAY

9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.

12:30 p.m. — Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Citizens Crime Advisory Committee, City Hall, fourth-floor conference room.

4 p.m. — Council work session, City Hall, Council Chamber. Item to be discussed: Chicago Great Western Trail project.

5:30 p.m. — City Council, City Hall, third-floor Council Chamber.

TUESDAY

9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.

4 p.m. — Police Pension Board, City Hall, first-floor conference room.

THURSDAY

9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.

Noon — St. Joseph Area Transportation Study Organization Coordinating Committee, City Hall, fourth-floor conference room.

6 p.m. — Human Rights Committee, Bartlett Center.

FRIDAY

9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.