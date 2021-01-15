Mic cover
Buy Now

Ablestock

 Hemera Technologies

MONDAY

Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.

TUESDAY

9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.

6 p.m. — Human Rights Commission, City Hall, first-floor conference room.

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.

11:30 a.m. — Museum Oversight Board, St. Joseph Museums Inc.

12:30 p.m. — Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Audit Advisory Committee, City Hall.

4 p.m. — Police Pension Board, City Hall, first-floor conference room.

4 p.m. — Special council meeting, City Hall. Item to be discussed: Matters pertaining to leasing, purchase or sale of real estate by a public governmental body.

4:30 p.m. — Council work session, City Hall. Item to be discussed: Fiscal Year 2020 Audit.

THURSDAY

9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.

4 p.m. — Parks and Recreation Board, Parks Administration office.

FRIDAY

9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.

3 p.m. — Personnel Board agenda, City Hall, Council Chamber.