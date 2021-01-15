MONDAY
Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.
6 p.m. — Human Rights Commission, City Hall, first-floor conference room.
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.
11:30 a.m. — Museum Oversight Board, St. Joseph Museums Inc.
12:30 p.m. — Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Audit Advisory Committee, City Hall.
4 p.m. — Police Pension Board, City Hall, first-floor conference room.
4 p.m. — Special council meeting, City Hall. Item to be discussed: Matters pertaining to leasing, purchase or sale of real estate by a public governmental body.
4:30 p.m. — Council work session, City Hall. Item to be discussed: Fiscal Year 2020 Audit.
THURSDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.
4 p.m. — Parks and Recreation Board, Parks Administration office.
FRIDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.
3 p.m. — Personnel Board agenda, City Hall, Council Chamber.