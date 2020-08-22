MONDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.
4:30 p.m. — Special Council Meeting, City Hall, Council chamber. Items to be discussed: Matters pertaining to preparation, including any discussions or work product, on behalf of a public governmental body or its representatives for negotiations with employee groups.
4:45 p.m. — Library Board, Downtown library.
5:30 p.m. — City Council, City Hall, third-floor Council Chamber.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.
2:30 p.m. — Social Welfare Board, Rogers Pharmacy.
4 p.m. — Zoning Board of Adjustment, City Hall, Council Chamber.
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.
12:30 p.m. — Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Audit Advisory Committee, City Hall, fourth-floor conference room.
4 p.m. — Special Council Meeting, City Hall, Council chamber. Items to be discussed: Matters pertaining to hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting an employee by a public governmental body when personal information about the employee is discussed or recorded.
THURSDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.
7 p.m. — Planning Commission, City Hall, Council Chamber.
FRIDAY
9 a.m. — Buchanan County Commissioners, Buchanan County Courthouse, Fifth and Jules streets, first floor, Room 101, daily weekday public administrative meeting to discuss audits, bids, contracts, personnel, receipts and taxes.