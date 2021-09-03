Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Casey James Harrison, 38, no address provided, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Christopher Douglish Maul, 38, 1219 N. Ninth St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Christian Lee Crail, 24, 2514 S. 15th St., four years of probation for felony assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentence
Ryan Eugene Kendall, 38, Savannah, Missouri, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Cody Lee Elliott, 30, no address provided, four years of probation for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Cody Lee Elliott, 30, no address provided, four years of probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Tasha Rene Williams, 35, 2911 Penn St., three years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Richard Eugene Gibson III, 32, 629 S. Eighth St., 140 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 90 days served and court costs waived.
Christopher W. Roberts, 29, 3305 Faraon St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Margo Sharon Puckett, 31, Fresno, California, 82 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 82 days served.
Malachi Dale Grieme, 25, 3502 W. Hillview Circle, 50 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 50 days served and court costs waived.
Daniel Kenneth Currivan, 31, 1424 N. 17th St., 12 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 12 days served.
Suspended sentence
Christopher Andrew Loins, 25, Wheatland, Missouri, two years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Erin L. Fender, 38, 1820 Clay St., six months of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Ma Yaw, 34, 1407 N. 36th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Justin Ray Wolfe, 18, 432 Ohio St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Timothy S. Williams, 40, 3200 Gene Field Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Justin Jarrett, 24, Rushville, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Jessica Rae Claycomb-Beltz, 32, 520 E. Missouri Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
Barbara Kay Tracy, 39, 3601 Gene Field Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Fined
Sean Michael Williamson, 30, 3109 Joyce Lane, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Krista N. Elder, 41, no address provided, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Perry Watkins, 65, 1101 ½ S. 14th St., 25 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 25 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Joseph Allan Debacker, 38, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor careless driving.
Bryson Melik Wilson, 20, 1017 Ridenbaugh, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Martel R. Stewart, 29, 807 E. Hyde Park Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Vicenty Immy, 40, 504 S. 22nd St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Aaron J. Merringer, 44, Easton, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Jerald Lee Paxton III, 34, 1603 S. 10th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.