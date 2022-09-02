Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Tyren Deshon Colbert, 33, 2605 Mitchell Ave., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jailed
Ronald Dean Owens Jr., 60, Clarksdale, Missouri, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with credit given for 30 days served.
Mitchell S. King, 23, 2802 Eastbrook Court, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Mitchell S. King, 23, 2802 Eastbrook Court, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Suspended sentence
Kim J. Douglas, 65, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for felony assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Michael Blair Martin, 44, 401 N. 29th St., four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Damon Jarrett Christie, 50, 6202 Sherman St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Chad Devin Richardson, 34, 2912 Patee St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Chad Devin Richardson, 34, 2912 Patee St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Jerome Williams, 19, 3444 Messanie St., 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony second-degree murder.
Jailed
Tyler Ray Gene Dickens, 32, 1711 Center St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting/interfering with arrest and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Jason Michael Claycomb, 40, no address provided, four years of probation for felony resisting/interfering with arrest and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Jason Michael Claycomb, 40, no address provided, four years of probation for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Fined
Caitlyn N. Patton, 21, 5310 Karrasch St., $500 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
James M. McDonald, 41, 5114 Senior Drive, five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.
Jeremy Eugene Darity, 38, 3011 Squire Lane, 21 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 21 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Kori D. Wilburn, 28, 6612 Washington St., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
James D. Blanton Jr., 45, no address provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Kachuol Manyok Mel, 40, 1807 N. 36th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
Garrett Russell Grable, 35, 5861 S.E. State Highway FF, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Dagen K. Solberg, 27, 1520 Faraon St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Hellen L. F. Parham, 51, 4307 Hillview Drive, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Ryan Dean Wood, 28, Amazonia, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Fined
Steven Lee Anderson, 53, Country Club, Missouri, $1,000 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Brian Eugene Meyer, 45, no address provided, 31 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor terrorist threats with credit given for 31 days served and court costs waived.
Aric Christopher Buckner, 29, 505 S. 20th St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor sexual misconduct with credit given for 21 days served and court costs waived.
Jason Nowak, 37, De Kalb, Missouri, 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest.
Aimee Renee Propes, 49, 3602 Pickett Road, 79 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 79 days served.
Devin Wayne Burchett, 30, 5837 King Hill Ave., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 18 days served and court costs waived.
Nathan C. Stephens, 29, 4104 St. Joseph Ave., two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for two days served.
Suspended sentence
Brandon Lee Buckles-Adley, 31, 2905 Squire Lane, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Keith Nataus Jewel Justus, 23, Gower, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Tyler Grant Freeman, 37, Joplin, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Nicholas J. Kretzer, 29, 2320 Shamrock Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Tyler Matthew Kincaid, 26, 3524 Pickett Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor careless driving and court costs waived.
Dina Darrington, 41, 3619 Gene Field Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Shawn M. Lewis, 43, 421 Lee St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Fined
Eric Miljavac, 37, 5807 Lawson St., $750 fine for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.