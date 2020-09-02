placeholder_court2

Division 3

  • Judge Patrick Robb
  • Prison
  • Cody Lee Joswick, 21, 210 E. Kanas Ave., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
  • Felicia Marie White, 27, no address provided, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Jailed
  • Kenneth Wayne Griffin Jr., 29, 1211 S. 19th St., seven months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony theft of a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Suspended sentence
  • Kyle Ryan Quick, 33, 2308 Meadow Trail, three years probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Amber Marie Schmid, 36, 413 Kentucky Ave., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Kayle Jean Helfery, 29, 5220 Ajax Road, four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Briana N. Nagle, 23, 2609 Seneca St., four years of probation for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

    • Division 5

  • Judge Keith Marquart
  • Jailed
  • Justin Michael Woosley, 32, 834 W. Jefferson St., 42 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 42 days served.
  • Jeffery Charles McDonald, 44, Iola, Kansas, 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 14 days served.
  • Riah Makenzie Cook, 23, 233 S. 16th St., 36 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 36 days served and court costs waived.
  • Juan Fransisco Holguin-Perez, 61, 1003 Sixth Ave., 84 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 77 days served and court costs waived.
  • Jacob Leo Fitzpatrick, 31, 1313 Penn St., 32 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 32 days served.
  • Christopher Lee Rowles, 32, 731 S. 14th St., 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 36 days served and court costs waived.
  • Suspended sentence
  • Ismael Magana Jr., 37, 5927 King Hill Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
  • Zachary Dale Bernard, 28, 725 S. 17th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
  • Joshua McCarthy, 32, 1418 Bellevue St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Kelvin O. Aranda, 23, Arlington, Texas, six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to drive on right half of roadway with sufficient width – resulting in an accident.
  • Jessica L. Golden, 35, 3326 Primrose Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.

    • Division 6

  • Judge Rebecca Spencer
  • Prison
  • Brandon White, 31, Kansas City, Missouri, two years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Jailed
  • Jeremy Scott Reser, 31, 1909 S. 12th St., 12 months in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
  • Sus

    • p

  • ended sentence
  • Mercedes L. Brewer, 23, 610 N. Fifth St., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
  • Mercedes L. Brewer, 23, 610 N. Fifth St., six months probation for misdemeanor failure to register vehicle.
  • Mandy Nichole Chappell, 37, Wathena, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Garrett Wayne Hawkes, 19, 1331 S. 17th St., one year probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
  • Jayme Lee Watts, 28, 501 Blake St., two years probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
  • Preston L. Russell, 21, Amazonia, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • John Mikel Nichols, 41, 6010 King Hill Ave., four years probation for felony nonsupport.
  • Fined
  • Deyvid D. Garcia Bouzon, 19, 5409 Greencrest Road, $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
  • Ruth Eileen Dunham, 68, Independence, Missouri, $25 fine for misdemeanor trespassing.
  • Christopher Lee Huggins, 51, 2828 S. 21st St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
  • Creicha Valcarcel Delgado, 22, 1505 N. 36th St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
  • Joshua Blake Anzaldua, 23, Atchison, Kansas, $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.