Division 3Judge Patrick RobbPrisonCody Lee Joswick, 21, 210 E. Kanas Ave., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.Felicia Marie White, 27, no address provided, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.JailedKenneth Wayne Griffin Jr., 29, 1211 S. 19th St., seven months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony theft of a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Suspended sentenceKyle Ryan Quick, 33, 2308 Meadow Trail, three years probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Amber Marie Schmid, 36, 413 Kentucky Ave., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Kayle Jean Helfery, 29, 5220 Ajax Road, four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Briana N. Nagle, 23, 2609 Seneca St., four years of probation for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5Judge Keith MarquartJailedJustin Michael Woosley, 32, 834 W. Jefferson St., 42 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 42 days served.Jeffery Charles McDonald, 44, Iola, Kansas, 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 14 days served.Riah Makenzie Cook, 23, 233 S. 16th St., 36 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 36 days served and court costs waived.Juan Fransisco Holguin-Perez, 61, 1003 Sixth Ave., 84 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 77 days served and court costs waived.Jacob Leo Fitzpatrick, 31, 1313 Penn St., 32 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 32 days served.Christopher Lee Rowles, 32, 731 S. 14th St., 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 36 days served and court costs waived.Suspended sentenceIsmael Magana Jr., 37, 5927 King Hill Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.Zachary Dale Bernard, 28, 725 S. 17th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.Joshua McCarthy, 32, 1418 Bellevue St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.Kelvin O. Aranda, 23, Arlington, Texas, six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to drive on right half of roadway with sufficient width – resulting in an accident.Jessica L. Golden, 35, 3326 Primrose Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Division 6Judge Rebecca SpencerPrisonBrandon White, 31, Kansas City, Missouri, two years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.JailedJeremy Scott Reser, 31, 1909 S. 12th St., 12 months in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.Susended sentenceMercedes L. Brewer, 23, 610 N. Fifth St., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.Mercedes L. Brewer, 23, 610 N. Fifth St., six months probation for misdemeanor failure to register vehicle.Mandy Nichole Chappell, 37, Wathena, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.Garrett Wayne Hawkes, 19, 1331 S. 17th St., one year probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.Jayme Lee Watts, 28, 501 Blake St., two years probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.Preston L. Russell, 21, Amazonia, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.John Mikel Nichols, 41, 6010 King Hill Ave., four years probation for felony nonsupport.FinedDeyvid D. Garcia Bouzon, 19, 5409 Greencrest Road, $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.Ruth Eileen Dunham, 68, Independence, Missouri, $25 fine for misdemeanor trespassing.Christopher Lee Huggins, 51, 2828 S. 21st St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.Creicha Valcarcel Delgado, 22, 1505 N. 36th St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.Joshua Blake Anzaldua, 23, Atchison, Kansas, $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.