Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Prison

  • Bobby Brandon Beard, 44, 2223 Jones St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Tammie Lee Joswick, 49, 2411 Shirley Drive, six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
  • Tammie Lee Joswick, 49, 2411 Shirley Drive, three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Jailed

    Jimmy O’Dell Jr.

  • , 35, Kansas City, Missouri, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.
  • Steven Shane Adkins, 40, no address provided, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of burglary tools and misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Suspended sentence

    John Michael Vanwicklin, 30, 4005 Terrace Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.