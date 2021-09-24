Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Jailed
Micah Jacob Bottorff, 29, 2619 S. 22nd St., nine months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Keith Edward Larson, 51, Bethany, Missouri, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jeffrey Ryan Pike, 44, 2301 1/2 Huntoon Road, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony property damage with credit given for 83 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
John Daniel Reeves Jr., 32, Rushville, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting or interfering with arrest.
Cody Lynn Slavin, 30, 4601 Valley Lane, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Cody Lynn Slavin, 30, 4601 Valley Lane, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Todd Matthew Dilts, 49, 3410 Olive St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.
Todd Matthew Dilts, 49, 3410 Olive St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
William Michael Mathes, 54, 2914 S. 36th St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony passing a bad check with credit given for 66 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jackson Samuel Anderson, 28, Pueblo, Colorado, nine months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Mickey Troy Nyman Jr., 26, 2839 Angelique St., four years of probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Stephen Eugene Vanvacter, 34, 620 N. 24th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jasmine Renee Huntley, 26, 3012 Felix St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Mary Alice Kariker, 36, 529 S. 39th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Judge Daniel Kellogg (sitting)
Jailed
Eugene J. Vigil, 31, Denver, Colorado, 36 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 36 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Kyle T. Grier, 18, 1506 S. Riverside Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest.
