Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Jailed
Nathan J. Montgomery, 39, 1108 N. 22nd St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for any time served.
Jacob Lee Smith, 33, Gallatin, Missouri, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 108 days served.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Charles Allen Farthing, 32, 3107 N. Eighth St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
Charles Allen Farthing, 32, 3107 N. Eighth St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Travis Michael Graham, 40, 1115 Ridenbaugh St., 13 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony robbery.
Jailed
Chase R. Engel, 25, 1904 Savannah Ave., 45 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 45 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Anthony Dewayne Tull, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 68 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
John Moran Jr., 65, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Elliott Lyndal Maag, 36, 2815 Renick St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Cody Russell Ray, 30, 1417 Main St., 42 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 42 days served.
Steve Alan Dotson, 43, 6520 Brown St., 72 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 72 days served.
Brian Keith Perry, 44, no address provided, 83 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 83 days served.
Darren Dolby Woodrich, 38, 2514 N. Fifth St., one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for one day served and court costs waived.
Amanda Lee Lovelady, 29, Country Club, Missouri, 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 41 days served and court costs waived.
Chase R. Engel, 25, 1904 Savannah Ave., 39 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing leased or rented property with credit given for 39 days served and court costs waived.
Richard Eugene Gibson III, 33, 3129 Pickett St., 66 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 66 days served and court costs waived.
Dayton Spencer Hendrix, 18, 2943 Savannah Road, one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle with credit given for one day served.
Suspended sentence
Austin Z. Mull, 25, 2209 N. Seventh St., six months of probation for misdemeanor assault.
Kokouvi Alowonou, 37, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Rosezitta C. Moore, 28, 3517 E. Hillview Circle, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Ariel Michelle Dydell, 28, 304 S. 20th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Shawna Jo Burson, 31, 2901 Frederick Ave., one year of probation for misdemeanor assault.
Shawna Jo Burson, 31, 2901 Frederick Ave., one year of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest.
Jonathan Lee Robinson, 38, 2715 N. Locust St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Jacob Lee Richey, 18, Union Star, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor property damage.
Krystal Dawn Fisher, 37, 2822 S. 22nd St., two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Justin Lee Hockaday, 36, 2717 S.W. Karen Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Fined
Donovan L. Lovingood, 27, Raytown, Missouri, $500 fine for misdemeanor stealing.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Aaron Matthew Barnard, 35, 5811 Croydon St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Cody Russell Ray, 30, 1417 Main St., 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 28 days served and court costs waived.
Jayson Michael Simpson, 43, 1307 Francis St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Shirley Ruthann Richardson, 37, no address provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Nia Nadeen Hood, 18, Savannah, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of alcohol by a minor.
Jon Steven Stith, 25, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Dylan Lee Ireland, 22, 4531 S.E. 70th Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Christian Joel Martinez Lopez, 26, Raytown, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Denny Lee Gonyea, 56, Easton, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor tampering with a utility meter and court costs waived.
Demetrius Dewayne Buffington Jr., 22, 2905 St. Joseph Ave., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Alexander D. Prince, 30, Shawnee Mission, Kansas, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Charles Henry Taylor III, 37, 2219 Locust St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Corey R. Lewis, 26, 8 S.E. Woodview Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Corey R. Lewis, 26, 8 S.E. Woodview Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Mason James Doll, 23, Mount Moriah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Javelyn Camile Gregory, 25, 607 E. Hyde Park Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Brandon Despain, 32, 5113 Desoto St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
John Paul Kretzer, 52, 2229 S. 11th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Kailey Lynn Badalamente, 34, 527 Kentucky St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Lucas Jacob Felix Dick, 19, Cameron, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Fined
Derron Lydell Payne, 33, Independence, Missouri, $50 fine for operating a vehicle that emits excessive/unnecessary noise.
Gage Patrick Butterworth, 24, Gower, Missouri, $101.50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
William H. Larimore, 53, 821 S. 18th St., $75 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
