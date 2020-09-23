Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
PrisonDylan Ray Arrowood, 24, 3121 Sylvanie St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.Dean Edward Scofield, 41, 11430 S.W. 59 Highway, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Dean Edward Scofield, 41, 11430 S.W. 59 Highway, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.Dean Edward Scofield, 41, 11430 S.W. 59 Highway, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance.Preston Michael Davis, 25, 804 Woodson St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
JailedJoshua Lee Pike, 30, 2209 Union St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
JailedEdward Allen Joseph Grace Sr., 32, 1218 Oak Ridge, 114 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 114 days served.Tristan Temple Rucker, 36, 1321 Ridenbaugh St., 168 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Suspended sentenceTravis S. Phillips, 33, Springfield, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Michael Louis Mullings, 53, Maryville, Missouri, five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.