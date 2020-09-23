placeholder_court2

Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Prison

  • Dylan Ray Arrowood, 24, 3121 Sylvanie St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.
  • Dean Edward Scofield, 41, 11430 S.W. 59 Highway, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Dean Edward Scofield, 41, 11430 S.W. 59 Highway, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
  • Dean Edward Scofield, 41, 11430 S.W. 59 Highway, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance.
  • Preston Michael Davis, 25, 804 Woodson St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Jailed

  • Joshua Lee Pike, 30, 2209 Union St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Division 5

    Judge Keith Marquart

    Jailed

  • Edward Allen Joseph Grace Sr., 32, 1218 Oak Ridge, 114 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 114 days served.
  • Tristan Temple Rucker, 36, 1321 Ridenbaugh St., 168 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Travis S. Phillips, 33, Springfield, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Jailed

    Michael Louis Mullings, 53, Maryville, Missouri, five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.