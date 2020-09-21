placeholder_court2

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Suspended sentence

  • Jeffrey Douglas Ungerer, 32, 3922 Pacific St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Heather Choske, 35, 1806 Clay St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
  • Joshua Tyler Rocha, 23, Liberty, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Joshua Tyler Rocha, 23, Liberty, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Nick Valiant Moore, 23, 712 Powell St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Jailed

  • Deitrick Lamont Cary, 18, 1720 Belle St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Abigail Ann Johnson, 17, 7202 Washington St., two years of probation for misdemeanor assault and court costs waived.
  • Lindsey Danielle Nordin, 27, 6530 Lake Ave., one year of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
  • Ludwig J. Halamar, 45, 302 W. Hyde Park Ave., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.