Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentenceJeffrey Douglas Ungerer, 32, 3922 Pacific St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.Heather Choske, 35, 1806 Clay St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.Joshua Tyler Rocha, 23, Liberty, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.Joshua Tyler Rocha, 23, Liberty, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.Nick Valiant Moore, 23, 712 Powell St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
JailedDeitrick Lamont Cary, 18, 1720 Belle St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault.
Suspended sentenceAbigail Ann Johnson, 17, 7202 Washington St., two years of probation for misdemeanor assault and court costs waived.Lindsey Danielle Nordin, 27, 6530 Lake Ave., one year of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.Ludwig J. Halamar, 45, 302 W. Hyde Park Ave., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.