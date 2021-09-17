Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Jeremy Lynn Starr, 36, 2821 S. 28th St., three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting/interfering with arrest.
Amy K. Stimec-Smart, 32, 1211 S. 18th St., five years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony fraudulent use of credit/debit device.
Gary Wayne Hatfield II, 47, 1622 S. 11th St., three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Paul Harrison Asher, 52, 4021 Frederick Blvd., three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Kagney Alan Deiser, 35, 2508 Sylvanie St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery/manufacture of imitation controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Douglas Wayne Cowley, 33, 1506 ½ Jules St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
William Scott Holmes, 43, 1521 Edmond St., 60 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Colby Lee-Nelvin Perks, 29, 1602 Brookside Drive, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentence
Bobby Robert Lee Watson, 25, 1817 Mitchell Ave., two years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Dylan Jay Wainscott, 22, 1210 N. Eighth St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Phillip J. Peak, 33, 1810 Buckingham St., four years probation for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Joshua Robert West, 33, 4207 Hillview Terrace, four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
William T. Smith, 55, 2725 S. 21st St., four years probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Grant Douglas Richardson, 29, 2610 Union St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Rachel M. Burtis, 40, 6010 Sherman St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Grant Douglas Richardson, 29, 2610 Union St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Anita L. Sanders, 37, 2121 S. Riverside Road, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
James Leander Nolan, 53, 1623 Olive St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony enticement/attempted enticement of a child and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Courtney Daniel Truesdale, 48, 4809 Green Acres Road, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Navada Mariah McEvoy, 30, 7021 Olmeda St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
Chad Edward Newman, 46, no address provided, seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Chad Edward Newman, 46, no address provided, four months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Michael Alan Woolery, 48, 2718 Lafayette St., five years of probation for felony driving with suspended/revoked license and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Suani Karsom, 32, 111 W. Indiana Ave., five years probation for felony leaving the scene of an accident and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Charles Joseph Suman, 52, 4515 Paseo Drive, five years probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Brittany Leann Calhoun, 33, 5010 N.E. Amazonia Road, four years probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Tristan Lee Williams, 30, 3902 Cook Road, 168 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 68 days served and court costs waived.
Christopher Lee Rowles, 33, 501 Faraon St., 66 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 66 days served and court costs waived.
Korey Allan May, 40, 2016 Charles St., 14 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor escape/attempted escape from custody and court costs waived.
Korey Allan May, 40, 2016 Charles St., 14 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.
Jessie Sue Leaverton, 44, 2504 S. 10th St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 80 days served.
Skylar Matthew Berry, 23, 104 S. 24th St., 62 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 62 days served.
Suspended sentence
Mark Joseph Nold, 29, 1910 S. 24th St., two years probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
Marcelus A. Bartley, 41, 205 E. Florence Road, four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Alexander Lee Wilson, 33, Rosendale, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor assault and court costs waived.
Colton L. Throckmorton, 17, 2603 Monterey St., six months probation for operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Kelly Yvonne Grooms, 58, 102 S. Woodbine St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Stetson J. Grace, 32, no address provided, 15 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 15 days served and court costs waived.
Athena Renee Tinsley, 29, Independence, Missouri, 30 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and court costs waived.
Steven James Shaw, 37, 1016 Patee St., 60 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Michael Lee Burgess, 43, 2004 S. 17th St., 158 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 158 days served.
Vicenty Immy, 40, 504 S. 22nd St., 30 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Jeffrey Scott Fisher, 36, 212 S. 14th St., 90 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport.
Larry Alva Curry, 34, 3625 Gene Field Road, 65 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 65 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Colton L. Throckmorton, 17, 2603 Monterey St., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Brandon Allen Hanaway, 39, 320 E. Missouri Ave., two years probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Melissa Rae Lehmer, 51, Maryville, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle and court costs waived.
Jennifer L. Saunders, 36, 1218 Lincoln St., four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Terry Ray Bulla Jr., 30, 2615 Olive St., two years probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
