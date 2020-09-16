placeholder_court2

Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Prison

  • Jerry Wayne Swinney III, 29, Rosendale, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.

    • Jailed

  • Haley Nicole Barton, 25, Gower, Missouri, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 79 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Devon M. Rowen, 34, 6003 Carnegie St., three years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Division 5

    Judge Keith Marquart

    Jailed

  • John D. Linder, 50, 501 Faraon St., 112 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 33 days served and court costs waived.

    • Suspended sentence

  • William Eugene Bascue, 41, 911 N. Fifth St., six months of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
  • Jimmy Dean Nolan II, 40, 1114 Powell St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
  • Cecilia Rachel Palmer, 24, 5124 Miller Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Suspended sentence

  • Joshua Lee Mizer, 39, 2823 Penn St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.

    • Fined

  • Cainan Lee Bodde, 19, 4806 Arrowhead Drive, $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
  • Brent R. Ruse, 61, Topeka, Kansas, $75 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.