Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
PrisonJerry Wayne Swinney III, 29, Rosendale, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
JailedHaley Nicole Barton, 25, Gower, Missouri, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 79 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentenceDevon M. Rowen, 34, 6003 Carnegie St., three years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
JailedJohn D. Linder, 50, 501 Faraon St., 112 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 33 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentenceWilliam Eugene Bascue, 41, 911 N. Fifth St., six months of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.Jimmy Dean Nolan II, 40, 1114 Powell St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Cecilia Rachel Palmer, 24, 5124 Miller Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentenceJoshua Lee Mizer, 39, 2823 Penn St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
FinedCainan Lee Bodde, 19, 4806 Arrowhead Drive, $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Brent R. Ruse, 61, Topeka, Kansas, $75 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.