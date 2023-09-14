Division 5
Judge Chad Gaddie
Jailed
Steven William Lewis, Easton, Missouri, 17 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 17 days served and court costs waived.
Danell Joseph Guffey, 2607 Penn, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 21 days served and court costs waived.
Ronnie J. Stevens, Maysville, Missouri, 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of order of protection for adult with credit given for 49 days served.
Jeremy Lee Maupin, address not provided, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and felony non-support.
Lorren Michael Gregory, 5912 SW Lakefront Ln., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of order of protection for adult with credit given for 70 days served.
Malachi Dale Grieme, Savannah, Missouri, 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 29 days served.
Areasha Nicole Huff, 620 N. 24th St., two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for two days served.
Corey Lynn Kropp, 1808 Buckingham St., 35 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of order of protection for adult with credit given for 35 days served.
Suspended Sentence
Marty L. Bye, Savannah, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Scott Conrad Brashears, 1508 S. 18th St., two years of probation misdemeanor violation of order of protection for adult.
Rayna N. Vogan, 1709 SE Moore Rd., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Rosario Hernadez Orozco, 2801 S. 19th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Dallas Ray Wampler, 6201 Shamrock Ln., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Taylor Nathanial Cole, 930 West Cliff St., two years of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.
Kaylee Marie Mitchell, 224 N. 4th, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Dean W. Starke Jr., 2202 Felix St., one year of probation for misdemeanor peace disturbance.
Jordan L. Miller, 1301 Ashland Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Kyle Ray Anno, 322 Arizona, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle in a careless manner.
William D. Sparks, Agency, Missouri, three months of probation for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Jared Allen Green, 2603 S. 40th Terr., three months of probation for misdemeanor owner operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Melysa Elizabeth Olney, King City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Gregory Demetrius Brown, 2707 Locust St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Anthony Matthew Edwards, 1905 Rosewood Terr., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Cassandra Nicole Turner, 1220 4th Ave., one year of probation for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended and court costs waived.
Martines Sharell Penn, 806 Shady Ave., four years of probation for felony non-support.
Harold Herbert Noble Jr., 2015 Felix St., four years of probation for felony non-support.
Casey James Harrison, 1117 S. 17th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support.
Michael Lynn Gay, 828 S. 18th, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support.
Greggory Nathaniel Bennett, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support.
Kayne Makoy Cook, 824 N. 9th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating vehicle in a careless manner.
Scott Alan Johnson, 1905 Rosewood Terr., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Francis Bernard, 5012 Lake Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
Roni D. Frederick, 302 S. 20th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Scott L. Edson, 6817 Washington St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Sarah Irene Sommers, 813 N. 5th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle in a careless manner involving an accident.
Fined
Kayne Makoy Cook, 824 N. 9th St., $10 fine for infraction driver/front seat passenger fail to wear a safety belt.
Taylor James Lake, 3602 Duncan St., $200 fine for misdemeanor BAC.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca SpencerJailed
Christopher Allen Amos, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Cody Ryan Chavez, 3907 Kinghill, 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 20 days served and court costs waived.
Austin Dean Saunders, 203 East Valley, five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor leaving scene of accident with credit given for five days served.
Barbara Sondra Ford, 1402 N. 11th, 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor first-degree trespass with credit given for 14 days served and court costs waived.
Samantha Monique Cooper, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Benjamin S. Allen, Independence, Missouri, 45 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and court costs waived.
Dakota Wayne Peterson, address not provided, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Gabriel R. Stewart, 60 E. Valley St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Rubicel Hernandez Ramos, 3212 Mitchell Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating vehicle on highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Darleis Martinez-Gomez, Louisville, Kentucky, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Shawn W. Badgey, Atchison, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor owner operating vehicle without financial responsibility.
Antonio Lavelle Jackson Sr., 1209 Angelique St., two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support.
Alegandro Parra Mendez, 409 N. 20th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Landrey Dean Baldwin, Rochester, Indiana, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support.
Levant H. Williams, Independence, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support.
Cassandra Nicole Turner, 1220 4th Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Donald Brian Carroll, 3319 Mueller Ln., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Austin R. Graham, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
David M. Schwarz, 3806 Northridge Terr., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Joshua David Miller, 4233 Douglas St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Danielle P. Kimberly Nulph, Camdenton, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor passing bad check and court costs waived.
Hamilton Lee Johnson, 2121 Riverside Rd., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Thomas J. Murphy, Lathrop, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle in a careless manner.
Ryan J. Lake, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Daniel L. Crawford, Cameron, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Lauren Shae Drake, Troy, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Madison Ann Szczepanik, 1418 S. 16th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor second-degree property damage and court costs waived.
Ramon Pardo Rosillo, 6319 Washington, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Eric Tyler Atkins, 502 E. Missouri, Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor owner operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Pearlie Mae Dale, address not provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Fined
Kori A. Mcginnis, address not provided, $50 fine for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended and court costs waived.
