Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Jailed
- Steven R. Ball, 43, 119 Texas Ave., 65 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle with credit given for 65 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
- Derrien Derrick Parks, 21, 1604 Jules St., two years of probation for misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
- Russell Eugene Smith III, 42, 1905 Mitchell Ave., two years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
- Darius L. Fleming, 25, 906 S. 18th St., 63 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle with credit given for 63 days served and court costs waived.
- Tyman D. Latin, 42, Kansas City, Missouri, 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 15 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
- Skylar Austin Renaurd, 25, 1202 S. 33rd St., one year of probation for misdemeanor assault.
- Shawn Michael Turner, 36, 2617 State Route U, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.