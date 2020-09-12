Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Suspended sentence
- Ashley A. Adams, 33, Sheridan, Missouri, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
- John W. Simpson, 51, 1612 Savannah Ave., three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
- John W. Simpson, 51, 1612 Savannah Ave., six years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony enticement/attempted enticement of a child.
- Justin Leroy Lovelady, 31, 3201 Mitchell Ave., eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony child molestation and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
- Scott Michael Keck, 47, 413 Lee St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting or interfering with arrest and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
- Jacob A. Raczkowski, 20, no address provided, three years probation for felony property damage and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
- Brett Michael Finch, 30, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, four years probation for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
- Stacey Lynne Garrett, 28, 3801 W. Ayrlawn Drive, three years probation for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Fined
- Brett Michael Brooks, 37, 501 N. Third St., $100 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
- Misty Joanne Sutton, 36, 5102 S. Second St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
- Kevin L. Cox, 37, 1909 S. 12th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Fined
- Douglas J. Lawler, 51, Olathe, Kansas, $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
- Shane W. Crowe, 42, 5209 Pryor St., $50 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.