Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart JailedQuante Lareece Ford, 26, 1015 Sixth Ave., one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor disturbing the peace with credit given for one day served.
Suspended sentenceQuante Lareece Ford, 26, 1015 Sixth Ave., one year of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.Christopher Lee Rowles, 32, 926 S. 18th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.Taylor J. Schumacher, 19, 2420 Walnut St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.