Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart Jailed

  • Quante Lareece Ford, 26, 1015 Sixth Ave., one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor disturbing the peace with credit given for one day served.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Quante Lareece Ford, 26, 1015 Sixth Ave., one year of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
  • Christopher Lee Rowles, 32, 926 S. 18th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
  • Taylor J. Schumacher, 19, 2420 Walnut St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.