Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Kagney Alan Deiser, 35, 2508 Sylvanie St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery/manufacture of imitation controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Douglas Wayne Cowley, 33, 1506½ Jules St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Colby Lee-Nelvin Perks, 29, 1602 Brookside Drive, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentence
Rachel M. Burtis, 40, 6010 Sherman St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Grant Douglas Richardson, 29, 2610 Union St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Anita L. Sanders, 37, 2121 S. Riverside Road, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
James Leander Nolan, 53, 1623 Olive St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony enticement/attempted enticement of a child and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Courtney Daniel Truesdale, 48, 4809 Green Acres Road, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Navada Mariah McEvoy, 30, 7021 Olmeda St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
Chad Edward Newman, 46, no address provided, seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Chad Edward Newman, 46, no address provided, four months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Michael Alan Woolery, 48, 2718 Lafayette St., five years of probation for felony driving with suspended/revoked license and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Jessie Sue Leaverton, 44, 2504 S. 10th St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 80 days served.
Suspended sentence
Alexander Lee Wilson, 33, Rosendale, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor assault and court costs waived.
