Circuit courts for Sept. 10 News-Press NOW Sep 9, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Division 3Judge Patrick RobbJailedTroy L. Hendricks, 58, Kansas City, Missouri, 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 14 days served.Suspended sentenceCharles Earl Dalbey, 42, 2209 Tri Level Lane, four years of probation for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.Shaun Scott Sample, 44, 2703 S.W. State Route U, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.FinedKatherine J. Hurst, 37, Platte City, Missouri, $100 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.Division 5Judge Keith MarquartJailedWilliam Ernest Coon, 49, no address provided, three days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for three days served.Waylen Joseph Leslie, 43, 1714 Green Valley Road, one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for one day served.FinedMonisha Monay Franklin, 32, Platte City, Missouri, $100.50 fine for misdemeanor speeding.Monisha Monay Franklin, 32, Platte City, Missouri, $251 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.Division 6Judge Rebecca SpencerSuspended sentenceJack Brody Kohler, 16, Pleasant Hill, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to drive on right half of roadway with sufficient width resulting in an accident.Elias Bryce Boydston, 19, 2522 S. 22nd St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Misdemeanor Probation Felony Law Crime Criminal Law Assault Possession Cost Buchanan County Fine Steven J. Wance Savannah Violation Missouri Suspended Sentence Scottie Ryan Briner Months Jail While Stealing Controlled Substance Melissa Ann Chavez Jeremy Dean Long Missouri Department Of Corrections Theft Credit Shawn Robert Grieme St. Louis Raymond Dean Younce Jr. Rebecca Spencer Richard E. Jones Brian Randy Barnes Andre Martinez Harris David Lee Taylor Johnathon Chambers Robbery Kansas City Resisting Arrest Daniel Kellogg Atchison Allen A. Scholtens Jacob J. Mackie Isaiah Austin Sprague Derek Lee Fitzpatrick N. Prison Mary Beth Silvey Drug Aircraft Fee Nathaniel Darrell Hayward Leavenworth Vehicle Responsibility Jeremy Wryland Ackerman Keith Marquart Cody Lee Joswick Address Revoke Travis W. Mann Patrick Robb Ottumwa Kathleen M. Schwabe John Luke Szesny Dominic Learae Hecker Michael O. Brisby Adiel Gomez-fernandez Burglary Robin Christopher Manns Road Carlos Emanuel Clark Jacob Davis Paraphernalia Platte City Pleasant Hill × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Local News Crowds gather Downtown to celebrate, fundraise on Friday Local News Missouri Western students help clean up St. Joseph Local News Rivals face off in Week 3 of HS football Local News Most child cancer patients face lifelong effects More Local News → Local Forecast 16 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.