Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Jailed

  • Amber Marie Schmid, 36, 413 Kentucky Ave., 49 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor passing a bad check with credit given for 42 days served.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Nathan Lee Woolery, 42, 5300 Southwest Lane, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
  • Jonathon Lee Linville, 34, 2232 S. 11th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Paul Samuel Sowell, 33, 709 Hamburg St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Michelle A. Purcell, 55, Easton, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
  • Jason Bruce Epperson, 43, Cameron, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Halsey Elizabeth Moser, 31, 1607 Weisenborn Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
  • Steven J. Moulyn, 38, Agency, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

    • Fined

  • Christopher Douglas Barnes Jr., 23, 6114 Carnegie St., $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
  • Steven J. Moulyn, 38, Agency, Missouri, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

    • Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)Fined

  • Scottie R. Briner, 33, 8021 S.E. Old King Hill Road, $100 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca SpencerFined

  • Jerry Matthew McCallum Jr., 27, 6614 S. 22nd St., $75 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
  • Jimmy Lee Putnam, 35, 3813 Terrace Ave., $75 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
  • Norio Petrus, 30, 6030 Gordon St., $75 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
  • Jesus Daniel Jeronimo-Vigil, 16, 801 E. Hyde Park Ave., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
  • Amber Jo Ruminer, 30, Monett, Missouri, $200 fine for misdemeanor littering.