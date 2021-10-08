Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Jeremy Lynn Starr, 36, 2821 S. 28th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Gary Leo House, 30, 3601 Gene Field Road, 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony leaving the scene of an accident and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Page M. Hon, 32, 2121 S. Riverside Road, eight months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing.
Tanner Ray Young, 20, no address provided, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor disturbing the peace and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Fined
Jeremy Lynn Starr, 36, 2821 S. 28th St., $10 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Charles Glenn Gray Jr., 53, 817 Morgan St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.
Travis S. Nance, 43, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary.
Brian W. Dennis, 39, 2922 Burnside Ave., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault.
Brian David Muse, 57, 4902 Mockingbird Lane, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony failure to register as a sex offender.
Kasey J. Perman, 27, 1102 S. 22nd St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft with credit given for 78 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Jeffrey Scott Allen, 52, Sparta, Missouri, one day in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Charles Glenn Gray Jr., 53, 817 Morgan St., four months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Ryan M. Martinez, 29, Wathena, Kansas, 173 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony assault and felony failure to appear in court and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Fined
Jeffrey Scott Allen, 52, Sparta, Missouri, $750 fine for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
William G. Hodkins, 43, 2120 Faraon St., 50 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 50 days served.
Trevor Scott McDaniels, 28, 1816 N. Third St., 70 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 39 days served.
Joshua Stephen Moffatt, 33, 2022 Dewey Ave., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Casey Nathaniel McDonald, 21, 1921 Union St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Robert Joseph Clark, 45, 914 Vine St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Blaine A. Kretzer, 35, Cameron, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Michael Alvin George, 25, 5502 Pershing Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Derek Thomas Lee Laferriere, 21, 2212 Edmond St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with a passenger less than 17 years old in the vehicle.
Timothy Ray Roberts, 34, no address provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Kameron Lamont Keith, 20, 1011 S. 12th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Michael Allen Siler, 45, 926 N. Ninth St., 36 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Nicholas John Curtis Klepees, 35, 6030 Tennessee St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Jackson Samuel Anderson, 28, Pueblo, Colorado, nine months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
George Ronald Mathis Jr., 57, 3110 S. 36th St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Kagney Alan Deiser, 35, 2508 Sylvanie St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor careless driving and court costs waived.
Clay A. Novak, 39, no address provided, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Rachael Ann Butrum, 42, 2629 S.W. State Route U, six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to stop at crosswalk/intersection.
David A. Osborn, 52, 1300 S. 11th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Lonnie Kretzschmer, 38, Lexington, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Amanda Kay Stufflebean, 34, 1519 S. 17th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Ausensio Vallejo Zahner, 29, 1805 Lion Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Tony Alphonzo Circuitt, 29, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
Daleshia Deshay Diggs, 31, 3608 Charles St., one year of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Brian Scott Shepherd, 39, 4505 E. Haverill Drive, one year of probation for misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Bradley Q. Poling, 39, 1813 Glendale Ave., four years of probation for felony nonsupport.
Karysta Rae Foster, 28, 2222 S. 12th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor careless driving and court costs waived.
Scott Ryan Evans, 42, 2204½ Jules St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Jose Mateo-Diego, 41, 416 Massachusetts St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Jerry Lee Brady Jr., 39, 2203 S. Ninth St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Katherine Marie Rodkey, 34, 10543 County Road 375, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Wisteria Janine Smith, 33, Savannah, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Fined
Tracy S. Hawkins, 47, 2510 ½ Mitchell Ave., $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Michelle L. Gallegos, 40, Omaha, Nebraska, $75 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Damarcus Damond Devers, 18, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, $138.50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
