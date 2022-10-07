Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Valdez William McDonald, 26, 5108 Barbara St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony knowingly causing the death/disablement of a police animal.
Valdez William McDonald, 26, 5108 Barbara St., eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony armed criminal action.
Bryant M. Jensen, 34, Savannah, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle.
William H. Larimore, 53, 821 S. 18th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.
Jailed
William H. Larimore, 53, 821 S. 18th St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for time served.
Suspended sentence
Terry Jo Fisher, 66, 2611 S. 14th St., four years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Xeo Dao, 37, 2110 N. 36th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony child molestation and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Heber Young, 27, no address provided, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Christopher Allan Conger, 43, 1318 Douglas St., 168 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit device with credit given for 44 days served and court costs waived.
Michael Patrick Dawe, 22, 906 Riverview Drive, eight days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for eight days served.
Suspended sentence
Tyler Joe Franklin Brock, 25, 3725 Terrace Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Tony Lee Calhoon, 35, 405 A Street, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Tyler Allen Lowrance, 42, Republic, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Mark Anthony William Jr., 41, 2822 S. 20th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Dakota Lee Antle, 29, 812 N. 13th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest.
Krista N. Sandifer, 30, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Nicholas David Bell, 25, Waterville, Ohio, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Nicholas David Bell, 25, Waterville, Ohio, two years of probation for misdemeanor careless driving resulting in an accident.
James Michael Hardin, 45, 1201 N. Second St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Spencer M. Fisher, 20, no address provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Michael Ryan C. Butterfield, 28, 1803 Garfield Ave., $100 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Jenny Ann Hensley, 35, 1403 Ridenbaugh St., 48 hours in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for one day served.
Suspended sentence
Jaimen Taylor Tolbert, 23, Savannah, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Spencer William Carr, 30, 2722 Patee St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Brandon Curt Klughardt, 35, 1411 Rifle Terrace, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Judge Keith Marquart (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Shaun Michael Hogan, 41, Warrensburg, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
