Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
- Shannon Leigh Schremser, 25, 4209 Paseo Drive, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary.
- Shannon Leigh Schremser, 25, 4209 Paseo Drive, six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- James Wesley Henderson, 48, 223 Isadore St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Scott E. Robinson, 41, Meadville, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
- Mitchell William Crawford, 41, Springfield, Missouri, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
- Xzavion Dupree Green, 21, 23 E. Valley St., three years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
- Emily M. Kratochvil, 22, Topeka, Kansas, four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
- Charles Ray Harbord Jr., 47, 2538 S. 13th St., three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
- Caleb J. Hux, 29, 5208 Junior Drive, 21 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 21 days served.
- April Ann Moore, 41, 5307 Red Barn Lane, 36 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 36 days served and court costs waived.
- Daniel C. McGill, 49, 1114 S. 19th St., 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 36 days served.
- Max Jacob McLeod, 23, 1220 N. Eighth St., 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
- Max Jacob McLeod, 23, 1220 N. Eighth St., 37 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
- Jason Eugene Words, 40, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
- Jordan Linn Lemon, 30, 5050 Faraon St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
- Dewayne Michael Parker, 35, 5700 S.W. Lakefront Lane, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
- Abigail M. Chauvin, 21, 903 Mason Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.
- Tobby Joseph Underwood, 42, 701 Ingalls St., one year of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
- Paul Stacey Zahnd, 57, 140 Park Lane, six months of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
- Joey L. McCabe, 37, Bethalto, Illinois, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Earnest Frank Mitchell IV, 33, 17567 U.S. Highway 71, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
- Jessica J. Guffy, 25, 2009 Holman St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
- Mary Margaret Archer, 24, 415 N. Third St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Fernando C. Lopez-Chavez, 27, Columbus, Nebraska, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Jimmie Daniel Miester, 39, 1608 Lovers Lane, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
- Mark Franklin Sabin, 45, 1713 Olive St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Fined
- Darian Lee Robinson, 27, 1504½ Jules St., $75 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.