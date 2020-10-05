Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
- Jason Edward Bennett, 39, 511 E. Fourth St., five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor unlawful possession/transport/sale of illegal weapon with credit given for five days served.
- Nathan Gallagher, 21, Moberly, Missouri, eight months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
- Nathan Gallagher, 21, Moberly, Missouri, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Nathan Gallagher, 21, Moberly, Missouri, eight months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
- Alexandro H. Lyman, 46, 1515 Felix St., 20 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 20 days served and court costs waived.
- Nathan Akeem Wilkinson, 35, 2305 Sylvanie St., 23 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 23 days served and court costs waived.
- Paul Douglas Massey Jr., 40, 8607 S.W. State Route V, 26 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 26 days served and court costs waived.
- Ericmarie F. Mushatsi, 48, no address provided, 30 days in the Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
- April Ann Moore, 41, 5307 Red Barn Lane, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
- Kyle C. Olmstead, 32, 3001 Dover St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Ian McDuff Goat, 24, 210 N. Eighth St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Bryan T. Roesle, 37, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Vincent Brown III, 20, St. Louis, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor exceeding posted speed limit by 26 mph or more.
- Cameron S. McKnight, 23, 301 Blake St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Fined
- Clynton Hunter Evans, 19, $30 fine for misdemeanor ignite/discharge/throw fireworks from a vehicle.