Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Prison

  • Damian J. Powell, 29, Holt, Missouri, eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony manufacture/deliver/distribute controlled substance or possession with intent to manufacture/deliver/distribute.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Dakota James Montague, 26, 2906 Sacramento St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
  • Terry Lee Despain, 51, 715 N. 24th St., four years of probation for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
  • Nicole M. Nichols, 29, 1332½ Buchanan Ave., four years of probation for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

    • Division 4

    Judge Daniel Kellogg

    Prison

  • Jeffrey Scott Meyer, 37, Maryville, Missouri, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony endangering the welfare of a child.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Myia A. Weston, 26, 2600 Sacramento St., two years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
  • Jason K. Evans, 33, Elwood, Kansas, three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
  • Justin L. Watson, 30, 13755 Winterhaven Drive, four years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Justin L. Watson, 30, 13755 Winterhaven Drive, two years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Justin L. Watson, 30, 13755 Winterhaven Drive, four years of probation for felony property damage and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.