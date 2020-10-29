Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Damian J. Powell, 29, Holt, Missouri, eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony manufacture/deliver/distribute controlled substance or possession with intent to manufacture/deliver/distribute.
Suspended sentence
Nicole M. Nichols, 29, 1332½ Buchanan Ave., four years of probation for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Jeffrey Scott Meyer, 37, Maryville, Missouri, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony endangering the welfare of a child.
Suspended sentence
Myia A. Weston, 26, 2600 Sacramento St., two years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Jason K. Evans, 33, Elwood, Kansas, three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Justin L. Watson, 30, 13755 Winterhaven Drive, four years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Justin L. Watson, 30, 13755 Winterhaven Drive, two years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Justin L. Watson, 30, 13755 Winterhaven Drive, four years of probation for felony property damage and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.