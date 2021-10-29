Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Jean-Michael Roland Brown, 39, 622 Bonton St., 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Lee Allen Haneline, 60, 619 Eighth St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Sean Michael Torres, 32, no address provided, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a firearm/explosive weapon.
Austin William Parks, 29, 822 N. 25th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony property damage and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Sean Christopher Schmidt, 46, Boonville, Missouri, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Roy Eugene Ball-Helton III, 49, 1817 S. 13th St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Roy Eugene Ball-Helton III, 49, 1817 S. 13th St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Tiffany Dawn Paugh, 42, 629 S. Eighth St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Austin Wayne Briner, 25, 711 Mason Road, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Eric J. Butts, 26, 1005 S. 15th St., four years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Charles Donavon White, 49, 1106 S. 14th St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for any time served.
Jailed
Terreance Darnell Hayes, 26, 1712 S. 12th St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony unlawful use of a weapon.
Michael Lynn Moore, 32, 4777 S.W. Bethel Road, 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Cara L. Fleck, 40, 1511 Grand Ave., 87 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony forgery with credit given for 87 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
George Ronald Mathis Jr., 57, 3110 S. 36th St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony burglary with credit given for 90 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Joshua Brian Taber, 30, 428 N. 17th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Chad Campbell, 33, 815 S. 17th St., four years of probation for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Nathan Tyler Chavez, 36, 1925 Mulberry St., three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Christopher Wayne Ramsay, 36, Amazonia, Missouri, three years of probation for felony leaving the scene of an accident and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Kayla Ann Marie Foth, 27, 1905 Main St., three years of probation for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Benjamin C. Szabo, 25, Louisville, Kentucky, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Dustin Ray Anthon Mace, 37, 915 Randolph St., three years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Anais C. Saulters, 25, 1300 S. 11th St., 42 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
Brandon Almont Hays, 26, 2317 S. 18th St., one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for one day served.
Zachary Scott Hart, 30, 424 Haeberle St., 33 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 33 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Jeffery Charles McDonald, 45, 2510 S. 19th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Devon Taylor Clark, 25, Maysville, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor harassment and court costs waived.
Jeremiah Lucas Imlay, 22, 1602 Brookside Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Heather Jo Miller, 35, 315 W. Poulin St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Roger Steven Henkosky Jr., 47, 6612 Mack St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Michael Paul Christopher, 42, 906 N. 17th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Tyler Michael Wood, 27, 2338 S. 13th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Michael Lee Wilson, 43, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Brandon D. Miller, 39, 5294 Red Barn Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Timothy Charles Proctor, 45, 2324 Charles St., $200 fine for misdemeanor littering.
Michael D. Knapp, 57, 2603 S. 15th St., $75 fine for misdemeanor careless driving.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Joseph Lynn Allen Vaughn, 38, Faucett, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Caleb M. Vaughn, 25, 2604 Lafayette St., 95 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Garrett C. Bearden, 31, Houston, Texas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Marcus D. Shoop, 41, Helena, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Derryck R. Hughes, 21, 1719 N. Second St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Barney Louis Pospisil Jr., 61, Rushville, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Sheena Moneck Kley, 34, Atchison, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Kretzer Rylee Francis Sharp, 30, Elwood, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Kretzer Rylee Francis Sharp, 30, Elwood, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor careless driving and court costs waived.
Damian Nelson Guilliams, 39, Kansas City, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport.
Mickey Troy Nyman Jr., 27, 520 N. Tenth St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Jacob Lyle Bokay, 33, 2810 Oak St., $50 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
