Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Trevor Justin Langley, 35, 6518 Brown St., four years each in Missouri Department of Corrections for two counts of felony receiving stolen property.
Suspended sentence
Ellen Ruth Generaux, 31, 501 Faraon St., four years of probation for felony violation of a protection order and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
David Franklin Bennett III, 38, 612 Concord St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.
Rodney Carl Stiglic, 54, 2216 N. Third St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
Jailed
Christopher Dion Keck, 25, 411 S. 15th St., four months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 24 days served.
Suspended sentence
Roni D. Frederick, 24, 2206 Walnut St., three years of probation for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Richard Eugene Gibson III, 33, 3129 Pickett St., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jenna Nichole Reeves, 28, 5802 Steven Drive, four years of probation for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Lonnie Kretzschmer Jr., 39, 3018 N. 10th St., three years of probation for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Dallas Austin Matson, 25, 820 N. 13th St., 42 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 42 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Russell A. Ratliff, 49, 4501 Paseo Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Tanner J. Killoren, 24, 3301 S.W. Nelson Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Trenton R. Small, 42, 120 Countryside Lane, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and court costs waived.
Renee C. Hengemuhle, 45, Prior Lake, Minnesota, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Randall Jordan Stout, 34, no address provided, $25 fine for trespassing and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Christy Marie Nichols, 45, 204 E. Kansas Ave., 168 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for any days served.
Christy Marie Nichols, 45, 204 E. Kansas Ave., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing.
Blake Roy Lee Kretzer, 31, 1825 Howard St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Stephanie J. McFeeters, 35, Conception Junction, Missouri, 39 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 39 days served and court costs waived.
Robin M. Pierce, 36, 1906 S. 24th St., 11 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 11 days served.
Jason Nowak, 37, De Kalb, Missouri, 47 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 47 days served and court costs waived.
Joshua L. Pacetti, 39, 903 W. Valley St., 12 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 12 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Daniel A. Talbott, 34, Kansas City, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Myles McKelvey, 37, 311 Joyce Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing.
Paula Marie Salisbury, 36, 2314 Olive St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Blakely James Whisenand, 28, Country Club, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Sheldon Scott Singian, 27, 913 Court St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Amanda Daan Foster, 30, 718 S. 18th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Clyde Reed Putnam Jr., 49, no address provided, $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Clyde Reed Putnam Jr., 49, no address provided, $75 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Kevin Anthony Murray, 35, 3102 N. Woodbine Road, $51.50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
