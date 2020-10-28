Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
- Damian J. Powell, 29, Holt, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Kristen Lyle Smith, 31, Faucett, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- David Williams Meyer, 40, Mound City, Missouri, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Brian Lee Poling Jr., 32, 2214 Duncan St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Richard Lee Russell, 32, Independence, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Robin L. Hays, 54, 119 Parkwood St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
- Devonte C. Head, 26, no address provided, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Nathan J. Hutchinson, 25, 3001 Mitchell Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Bruce A. Price, 45, 529 S. 15th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jailed
- Michael Lee Maddox, 44, 1218 Lincoln St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- David Eugene Dilley Jr., 32, 2117 St. Joseph Ave., nine months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Macray Heath Brooks, 21, 205 N. Fifth St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Damian J. Powell, 29, Holt, Missouri, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.
- Bruce A. Price, 45, 529 S. 15th St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
Suspended sentence
- Tyler M. Heerlein, 34, 633 N. 20th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
- Eric J. Burns, 35, Leavenworth, Kansas, four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
- Leo Jason Macrander, 57, Elwood, Kansas, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Jailed
- Tucker Allan Marceau, 23, 831 S. 40th St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Ernest H. Sneddon, 51, 1621 S. 17th St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Ernest H. Sneddon, 51, 1621 S. 17th St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
- Larry Alan White, 50, 1216 Corby St., one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for one day served and court costs waived.
- Adam Wayne Evans, 39, 2205 S. 14th St., 65 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 27 days served and court costs waived.
- Cristofer Lee Coutts, 51, 6009 Savannah Road, 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor invasion of privacy with credit given for 27 days served and court costs waived.
- Bruce A. Price, 45, 529 S. 15th St., 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 22 days served and court costs waived.
- Kalie Marie Stewart, 33, 2902 N. 12th St., 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering/attempt to tamper with a victim with credit given for 50 days served and court costs waived.
- Billy Ray Mooney, 52, 18735 County Road 390, $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fined
