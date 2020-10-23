Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Suspended sentence

Charles E. Smith, 38, 114 E. Highland Ave., four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Dakota Cameron Meeks, 28, 833 S. 22nd St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Patrick M. Bennett, 45, 6007 S. Eighth St., four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Prison

Jack Herndon Chew, 37, 3401 Faraon St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.

Spencer Perry Watkins, 31, 2902 N. 12th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony robbery and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Anthony Ryan Doles, 23, 3311 N. 35th Place, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Dustin A. Gilstrap, 31, 6510 Lake Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery/possession of controlled substance at county/private jail or correctional center and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Jailed

Spencer Perry Watkins, 31, 2902 N. 12th St., 78 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.