Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Jailed
Kirk Douglas Fincher, 53, 2102 Walnut St., 30 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Montana Benjamin
Vollintine, 20, 1921 Jones St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Amanda Ray Willoughby, 34, 3516 Duncan St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Andrew John Orton, 33, 1915 Savannah Ave., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Kevin Todd Funk, 48, 813 W. Hyde Park Ave., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting/interfering with arrest and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Kevin Todd Funk, 48, 813 W. Hyde Park Ave., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony leaving the scene of an accident.
Kevin Todd Funk, 48, 813 W. Hyde Park Ave., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Nicholas D. Piper, 33, 905 ½ S. 14th St., 30 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony first-degree murder and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Tristan Lee Williams, 30, 3902 Cook Road, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jacob Lyle Bokay, 33, 2810 Oak St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jacob Lyle Bokay, 33, 2810 Oak St., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Frances Irene Grippando, 56, 4302 N. Hillview Circle, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Raymond J. Smith, 39, Kansas City, Missouri, three years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Kevin Roneil Deayon, 54, Elwood, Kansas, three years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Kenneth Eugene West, 42, 2710 S. 21st St., three years probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Carolyn M. Galetti, 60, Cameron, Missouri, four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Brooke Renee Adkins, 36, Faucett, Missouri, 46 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 46 days served and court costs waived.
Brandon Almont Hays, 26, 2317 S. 18th St., 13 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 13 days served.
Suspended sentence
Fernando Nava, 21, Kansas City, Kansas, one year probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Samuel A. Malual, 39, 6201 Sherman St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Juan C. Garcia, 47, 820 S. 20th St., one year probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
William Jimmy Dickens III, 51, 2706 Duncan St., four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Joshua L. Bowen, 44, Stockton, Missouri, four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Mykayla Faye Roberts, 24, 218 E. Missouri Ave., one year probation for misdemeanor fraudulent use of credit/debit device and court costs waived.
Margo Sharon Puckett, 31, 3110 Seneca St., two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Mark James Hamaker, 35, 2610 Mary St., one year probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Gary Dean Spencer, 50, 1119 N. 26th St., two years probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
David R. Word, 44, 1015 S. 17th St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Shannon Joseph Lafollette, 46, Easton, Missouri, five years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Kriston Allen Monroe, 2016 Scott St., one year probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Jessica Shelton, 41, 2191 Tri Level Lane, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Stephen D. Jackson, 42, 4808 Crystal Drive, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Alan Sampson McCoy, 16, 5502 S. Second St., six months probation for misdemeanor careless driving.
Brian K. Hamilton, 41, Pleasanton, California, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Tristin Jacob Frazee, 23, 302 Harrington Ave., $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Prison
Jacob Lyle Bokay, 33, 2810 Oak St., two years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport.
Jailed
Daron Kari Weathers, 31, no address provided, 30 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor unlawful possession/transport/sale/manufacture of illegal weapons with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Austin Wayne Briner, 25, 711 Mason Road, 30 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Shannon Sue Shute-Burgess, 43, 230 Clayton St., 10 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
Kinon Hill, 54, 1201 Northwood Drive, 16 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 16 days served and court costs waived.
Millard George Ferguson Jr., 53, 814 N. Ninth St., 15 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 15 days served and court costs waived.
Dustin Donallee Pullins, 28, 2221 Maple St., four months in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Cheyenne Sioux Carney, 23, Fairbury, Nebraska, four years probation for felony nonsupport.
Dakota Keith Zimmerman, 31, 713 N. 24th St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Ryan Alexander Wilper, 24, 1300 S. 11th St., two years probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Moises Uriel Vasquez-Pablo, 20, 4925 Mockingbird Lane, six months probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
John Edward Clark, 44, 211 W. Kansas Ave., two years probation for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and court costs waived.
Shawn M. Beasley, 35, 3109 Sherry Lane, two years probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Steven Mitchell Lesny, 33, 2848 Sylvanie St., two years probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Devin Wayne Burchett, 29, 5837 King Hill Ave., two years probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Gladwin Singeo, 26, 2614 Folsom St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
John E. Osborn III, 40, 808 N. 13th St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Jeffrey J. Adams, 37, 2709 S. 22nd St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Theodus Jones, 42, Raytown, Missouri, four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Daniel Joseph Day, 31, 1918 S. 17th St., two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Matthew S. Geckley, 32, 2804 Manfield Road, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Brandon Almont Hays, 26, 2317 S. 18th St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Spencer Pratt Westman, 23, Gower, Missouri, six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Tiffany Ann Coker, 33, 2121 S. Riverside Road, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Biak H. Sang, 31, 1608 N. 36th St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Fined
Biak H. Sang, 31, 1608 N. 36th St., $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
