Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Ricky G. Phinney, 53, 214 E. Linn St., eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance.
Rick Wattenbarger, 39, 3401 Faraon St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jeffrey Scott Fisher, 36, 1911 Pacific St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.
Jeffrey Scott Fisher, 36, 1911 Pacific St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
Suspended sentence
Kayla Tokay Helton, 36, 1201 Angelique St., four years of probation for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Todd Allen Hughs, 60, 2802 S. 20th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Rick Wattenbarger, 39, 3401 Faraon St., 48 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 48 days served.
Michael Dan Hawkins, 40, 3312 Sacramento St., 168 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 98 days served and court costs waived.
Shawn J. Meeker, 32, 816 Powell St., 78 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 78 days served.
David Franklin Bennett III, 38, 612 Concord St., 84 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 53 days served and court costs waived.
Ernest Russell Whetstine, 59, Leavenworth, Kansas, 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Blake Roy Lee Kretzer, 31, 1122 N. 19th St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Tanner Ray Young, 21, no address provided, 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 28 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
David Franklin Bennett III, 38, 612 Concord St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Joseph Oscar Crumb, 19, 2613 Olive St., two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest.
Anna Plackemeier, 30, Cosby, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor careless driving involving an accident.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Christopher Lee Hulon, 39, 6308 Grant St., two years of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check.
Tisha Hanshaw, 54, 2512 Essex St., six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to drive on the right half of a roadway with sufficient width — resulting in an accident.
Earl Clifford Thorne, 33, Hiawatha, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Michael Wayne Russell, 41, 7001 Ollmeda St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Cody J. Roe, 29, Platte City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Maci L. Vey, 32, 2507 Deer Park Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Jacob A. Corkins, 21, 3434 S. 11th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Natasha Jean Whitaker, 33, 309 Fleeman St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
Devin Blake Poling, 38, 1909 S. 12th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Zakery Lee Taylor Solomon, 24, 1902 S. 18th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Sharon M. Miller, 37, 602 Jules St., $100 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Antonio Cruz Cruz, 32, 225 W. Indiana Ave., $151.50 fine for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.