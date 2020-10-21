Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
JailedShoddran Tynell Page, 36, 2531 Edmond St., 103 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 103 days served.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentenceWilliam S. Ross, 43, Maryville, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor disturbing the peace.Dwayne Lee Pritchett, 29, 2802 S. 21st St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.Dennis Michael Petty, 61, 2707 S. 25th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.Russell L.C. Prescott, 28, Trenton, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.