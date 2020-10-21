placeholder_court2

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Jailed

  • Shoddran Tynell Page, 36, 2531 Edmond St., 103 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 103 days served.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Suspended sentence

  • William S. Ross, 43, Maryville, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor disturbing the peace.
  • Dwayne Lee Pritchett, 29, 2802 S. 21st St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
  • Dennis Michael Petty, 61, 2707 S. 25th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
  • Russell L.C. Prescott, 28, Trenton, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.