Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentence, 57, 2606½ Mitchell Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentenceShakira Merlene Whitely, 28, Atchison, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Billie Jean Mooney, 29, Amazonia, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
JailedAndrew Blake Hawley, 29, no address provided, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 18 days served and court costs waived.Agok Kaothpeng, 39, 2115 St. Joseph Ave., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.Christopher T. Groh, 47, 2909 Charles St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Amanda Kay Stufflebean, 33, 1519 S. 17th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle and court costs waived.