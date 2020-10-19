placeholder_court2

Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Suspended sentence

William M. Soden

  • , 57, 2606½ Mitchell Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

    • Division 5

    Judge Keith Marquart

    Suspended sentence

  • Shakira Merlene Whitely, 28, Atchison, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.

    • Billie Jean Mooney, 29, Amazonia, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.

    Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Jailed

  • Andrew Blake Hawley, 29, no address provided, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 18 days served and court costs waived.
  • Agok Kaothpeng, 39, 2115 St. Joseph Ave., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
  • Christopher T. Groh, 47, 2909 Charles St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.

    • Suspended sentence

    Amanda Kay Stufflebean, 33, 1519 S. 17th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle and court costs waived.