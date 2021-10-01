Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Joshua Raymond Mack, 32, 3607 1/2 Monterey St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Joshua Raymond Mack, 32, 3607 1/2 Monterey St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
James D. McBride, 28, Savannah, Missouri, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony rape/attempted rape and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Shannon Sue
Shute-Burgess, 43, 1320 Prospect Ave., four years of probation for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Richard T. Turpin, 44, 6737 Mack St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jeffery David Thomas, 49, 606 S. 15th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Jeffrey Ryan Pike, 44, 2301½ Huntoon Road, 52 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for 52 days served and court costs waived.
Christopher Ryan Hovey, 41, 5601 S.W. Lakefront Lane, 112 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 32 days served and court costs waived.
Tobby Joseph Underwood, 43, 701 Ingalls St., 112 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 79 days served.
William T. Smith, 56, 2725 S. 21st St., 27 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 27 days served.
Suspended sentence
Jerry Wayne Swinney III, 30, Rosendale, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Shaunte G. Lanham, 29, 912 S. 16th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Jennifer Lee Marcum, 33, Savannah, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Zackary W. Kyle, 23, 1325 S. 20th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Austin J. Hudgens, 21, 3213 Harbor View Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Robin Anne McCartney, 45, 1508 S. 26th St., $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Randi Michelle Nolan, 23, Easton, Missouri, $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Clifton Johnson, 46, 3426 Auburn Drive, $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Nicholas John Curtis
Klepees, 35, 6030 Tennessee St. two years of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Oscar Sagastume
Valdovinos, 40, Kansas City, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Lloyd M. Baird, 40, Stilwell, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Marc W. Chrisco, 50, 1710 N. 22nd St., $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Patrick Thomas Peterson, 58, Warsaw, Missouri, $28.50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
Judge Daniel Kellogg (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Jonathan Christopher Ashler, 34, 1003 S. 15th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Andrew J. Ziegler, 56, Lathrop, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
