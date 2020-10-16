placeholder_court2

Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Prison

  • Travis W. Trauernicht, 37, 219 N. 13th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Jailed

  • Jodee Griffith, 18, Huntsville, Texas, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Bryan Leroy Starr Jr., 37, 2527 S. 12th St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony forgery.

    • Suspended sentence

    Yakie Omar Greene

  • , 51, 2919 Jules St., three years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Charles Allen Farthing, 31, 3107 N. Eighth St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Prison

  • Dean Edward Scofield, 41, 11430 S.W. 59 Highway, two years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport.

    • Jailed

  • Randy Orville Peterson, 59, 1017 N. 19th St., five days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license with credit given for two days served.
  • Shayla Marie Warden, 22, 3505 Monterey St., two days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Micah Austin, 19, 1615 N. 36th St., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
  • Niya Aneice Hughes, 21, 1511 N. 36th St., six months probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.