Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Prison

  • Sean Dale Ray Peden, 19, 1018 Henry St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Brian Lee Poling Jr., 32, 2214 Duncan St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death.
  • Jesse M. Harding, 37, Trenton, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Jailed

  • Karen R. Crain, 41, 1503 N. 36th St., eight months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Suspended sentence

  • Christopher Michael
  • Snodgrass, 40, 2402 S. 18th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
  • Ryan T. Wymore, 46, 2311 Dewey St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
  • Trenton Michael Jeffers, 22, 1821 Elwood St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
  • Angela L. Smith, 48, 10543 County Road 375, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
  • Kylee Coy Walker, 33, Horton, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
  • Sydney J. Judkins, 31, 3022 Ashland Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Division 6

Judge Rebecca Spencer

Jailed

  • Gary L. House, 29, 1209 Angelique St., 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 14 days served and court costs waived.
  • Bruce A. Price, 45, 529 S. 15th St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
  • Donald K. Leroy, 57, 2901 Frederick Ave., 26 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 26 days served and court costs waived.
  • Ronnie J. Stevens, 30, 222 Virginia St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.

Suspended sentence

  • Aaron Matthew Barnard, 33, 5811 Croydon St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Amanda Lea Lovelady, 27, 2513 Garfield Ave., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.