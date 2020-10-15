Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
- Sean Dale Ray Peden, 19, 1018 Henry St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Brian Lee Poling Jr., 32, 2214 Duncan St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death.
- Jesse M. Harding, 37, Trenton, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
- Karen R. Crain, 41, 1503 N. 36th St., eight months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
- Christopher Michael
- Snodgrass, 40, 2402 S. 18th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
- Ryan T. Wymore, 46, 2311 Dewey St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
- Trenton Michael Jeffers, 22, 1821 Elwood St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
- Angela L. Smith, 48, 10543 County Road 375, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
- Kylee Coy Walker, 33, Horton, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
- Sydney J. Judkins, 31, 3022 Ashland Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
- Gary L. House, 29, 1209 Angelique St., 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 14 days served and court costs waived.
- Bruce A. Price, 45, 529 S. 15th St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
- Donald K. Leroy, 57, 2901 Frederick Ave., 26 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 26 days served and court costs waived.
- Ronnie J. Stevens, 30, 222 Virginia St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
- Aaron Matthew Barnard, 33, 5811 Croydon St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
- Amanda Lea Lovelady, 27, 2513 Garfield Ave., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.