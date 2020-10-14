placeholder_court2

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Suspended sentence

  • Kyle J. Kinsman, 24, 401 N. 29th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Jailed

  • Anthony W. Chandler, 35, 120 W. Indiana Ave., 74 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 74 days served.
  • Jesse M. Harding, 37, Trenton, Missouri, 51 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Renson Anton, 41, Edmond, Oklahoma, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
  • Mona Rae Cowick, 55, 801 Roosevelt Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
  • Tamara Lynnette James, 42, 2221 Felix St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
  • Jason Michael Shade, 34, 525 N. 13th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
  • Ronald Dale Geiger Jr., 35, 4301 Hidden Valley Drive, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
  • Nathan D. Roberts, 34, 2607 S. 28th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
  • Kevin James Jackson, 34, West Valley City, Utah, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.

    • Fined

    Arthur Alan Rockstead, 44, 6614 Lake Ave., $10 fine for misdemeanor trespassing.