Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Prison

Tyler James Pritchett, 27, 501 Faraon St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Tyler James Pritchett, 27, 501 Faraon St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Jailed

Tyler James Pritchett, 27, 501 Faraon St., 48 hours in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 48 hours served.

  • Derrick L. Deatherage, 35, Cosby, Missouri, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony domestic assault.
  • Charles E. Dalbey, 40, Elwood, Kansas, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony failure to register as a sex offender.

    • Suspended sentence

    Cynthia Marie Owens, 36, 1711 Vernon St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

    Chantal Lynne Phillips, 30, 1501 Francis St., three years of probation for felony passing a bad check and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

    Division 5

    Judge Daniel Kellogg (sitting)

    Jailed

    Carson Ryan Bielby, 17, 1614 Faraon St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop and court costs waived.

    Suspended sentence

  • Johnathon Raymond Brodrick, 23, 2318 S. 12th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.

    Judge Kate Schaefer (sitting)

    Suspended sentence

    Eric Michael Sill, 47, 1110 Boulevard View Drive, five years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.