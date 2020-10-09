Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Tyler James Pritchett, 27, 501 Faraon St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Tyler James Pritchett, 27, 501 Faraon St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jailed
Tyler James Pritchett, 27, 501 Faraon St., 48 hours in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 48 hours served.
Suspended sentence
Cynthia Marie Owens, 36, 1711 Vernon St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Chantal Lynne Phillips, 30, 1501 Francis St., three years of probation for felony passing a bad check and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Daniel Kellogg (sitting)
Jailed
Carson Ryan Bielby, 17, 1614 Faraon St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Division 5
Judge Kate Schaefer (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Eric Michael Sill, 47, 1110 Boulevard View Drive, five years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.