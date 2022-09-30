Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Jack Dempsey Bozarth, 48, 3109 S. 36th Place, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jack Dempsey Bozarth, 48, 3109 S. 36th Place, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and court costs waived.
Jailed
Sandra Gail Levy, 42, 1909 Messanie St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 136 days served.
Sandra Gail Levy, 42, 1909 Messanie St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft with credit given for 136 days served.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Isaac Harrison, 33, 2220 Penn St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Natasha Renee Burgess, 40, 612 Powell St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property.
Kristy Jo Bunton, 34, 1305 Northwood Drive, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery.
Jailed
Gerald Benjamin Cole, 44, no address provided, five months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony burglary with credit given for 105 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Shawnna Renee Kerns, 38, 1401 Safari Drive, two years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Jordan Westan Wimble, 22, 1527 S. 14th St., four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Pete Ezra Rihsa, 20, 1511 N. 36th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Tryston Gregory Williams, 38, 720 Shady Ave., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Damien Michael Danberry, 31, 2006 Messanie St., 81 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 81 days served and court costs waived.
Tyren Deshon Colbert, 33, 2605 Mitchell Ave., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident with credit given for 48 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Justin Tyler Berry, 28, 2712 Renick St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Delta Griggs, 49, no address provided, six months of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
Jose Gumerincdo Hernandez, 25, Hamilton, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Allan Oswaldo Fargas Castillo, 26, Indianapolis, Indiana, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Holden Alexander White, 18, 2429 S. 12th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Holden Alexander White, 18, 2429 S. 12th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Conner Dean Cross, 19, 2222 S. 14th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Jeffrey Dean Gross, 30, Springfield, Missouri, 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
Hannah Marie Hudson, 30, 1515 Olive St., 13 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 13 days served and court costs waived.
Abel Barraza Martinez IV, 35, no address provided, 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing and court costs waived.
Mario Simaj Garcia, 42, 2208 Sylvanie St., two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for two days served.
Suspended sentence
Barbara Kay Tracy, 41, 3601 Gene Field Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Anthony Wayne Griffin, 54, Atchison, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Edward Thomas Smith, 37, Plymouth, Pennsylvania, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Neil E. Schields, 47, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Ethan James Metcalf, 18, 2628 Mary St., $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
