Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Jodie Jacob Downs, 30, 3812 Miller Road, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Jo Anna White, 32, 3025 Locust St., five years of probation for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Bart R. Pfleiderer, 55, 232 W. Indiana Ave., three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
D’Mitri Carwin Cooper, 22, 921 S. 15th St., three years of probation for felony leaving the scene of an accident and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Martel R. Stewart, 28, 1703 N. 36th St., five years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Fined
Sean Michael Miller, 29, 6702 Mack St., $50 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.