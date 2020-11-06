placeholder_court2

Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Prison

  • Caleb Ryan McArthur, 24, 1015 Locust St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Caleb Ryan McArthur, 24, 1015 Locust St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Caleb Ryan McArthur, 24, 1015 Locust St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death.

    • Jailed

  • Caleb Ryan McArthur, 24, 1015 Locust St., four months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Suspended sentence

  • Chad Allan Despain, 34, 1006 S. 27th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Matthew Roy Jones, 22, 922 S. 14th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
  • Mackenzie Prosper Jamison, 23, 900 Pendleton St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
  • Hope Nan Easter, 51, 404 Massachusetts St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.