Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
PrisonCaleb Ryan McArthur, 24, 1015 Locust St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Caleb Ryan McArthur, 24, 1015 Locust St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Caleb Ryan McArthur, 24, 1015 Locust St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death.
JailedCaleb Ryan McArthur, 24, 1015 Locust St., four months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentenceChad Allan Despain, 34, 1006 S. 27th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.Matthew Roy Jones, 22, 922 S. 14th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.Mackenzie Prosper Jamison, 23, 900 Pendleton St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.Hope Nan Easter, 51, 404 Massachusetts St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.